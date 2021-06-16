Bouncing Souls announce Stoked for the Summer 2021 w/ Menzingers, SOIA, Suicide Machines, Soul Glo

Souls at Stone Pony Summer Stage in '17, photo by Keith Marlowe

NJ punk heroes The Bouncing Souls will bring Stoked For The Summer back this year on the Sunday (9/5) of Labor Day Weekend at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage and the lineup is stacked. In addition to a headlining set from the Souls, it'll feature Philly/Scranton true believers The Menzingers, NYHC lifers Sick Of It All, back-in-action ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines, and one of the best and most genre-defying new hardcore bands around, Soul Glo.

Tickets go on sale Friday (7/18) at 10 AM with Live Nation/venue presales starting Thursday (6/17) at 10 AM. Flyer below.

The Bouncing Souls' classic How I Spent My Summer Vacation recently turned 20 (read our look back) and the band did a new merch drop based on the album.

Soul Glo recently put out their first-ever music video (for "29" off 2020's great Songs To Yeet At The Sun) and they're also playing the Coheed cruise and a Philly show with Armand Hammer. We've got copies of Songs To Yeet At The Sun available on limited magenta vinyl w/ yellow screened b-side in our store.

Watch a mini Stoked for the Summer doc and videos from the rest of the lineup below...

Bouncing Souls

--

18 Essential Early 2000s Melodic Punk & Hardcore Albums

Filed Under: Sick of It All, soul glo, Stoked For The Summer, The Bouncing Souls, The Menzingers, The Suicide Machines
Categories: Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top