Bouncing Souls announce Stoked for the Summer 2021 w/ Menzingers, SOIA, Suicide Machines, Soul Glo

NJ punk heroes The Bouncing Souls will bring Stoked For The Summer back this year on the Sunday (9/5) of Labor Day Weekend at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage and the lineup is stacked. In addition to a headlining set from the Souls, it'll feature Philly/Scranton true believers The Menzingers, NYHC lifers Sick Of It All, back-in-action ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines, and one of the best and most genre-defying new hardcore bands around, Soul Glo.

Tickets go on sale Friday (7/18) at 10 AM with Live Nation/venue presales starting Thursday (6/17) at 10 AM. Flyer below.

The Bouncing Souls' classic How I Spent My Summer Vacation recently turned 20 (read our look back) and the band did a new merch drop based on the album.

Soul Glo recently put out their first-ever music video (for "29" off 2020's great Songs To Yeet At The Sun) and they're also playing the Coheed cruise and a Philly show with Armand Hammer. We've got copies of Songs To Yeet At The Sun available on limited magenta vinyl w/ yellow screened b-side in our store.

Watch a mini Stoked for the Summer doc and videos from the rest of the lineup below...

--

