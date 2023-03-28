Bouncing Souls announce Stoked for The Summer 2023 w/ Bayside, 7Seconds, Screaming Females, more

The Bouncing Souls have announced their annual home state "Stoked for the Summer" show. This year's edition happens on Saturday, July 22 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ, and the lineup features Bayside, 7Seconds, Screaming Females, and Mercy Union. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Thursday, March 30 at 10 AM.

Bouncing Souls just released their new album, Ten Stories High (order our exclusive cloudy royal blue vinyl variant), and they have other tour dates lined up starting in April, including shows with Anti-Flag, Samiam, Swingin' Utters, Pet Needs, a Wilhelm Scream, The Venomous Pinks, Catbite, Urethane, Blind Adam, and The Federal League. See all dates below.

We spoke with the band's Greg Attonito about how zoom calls with fans inspired Ten Stories High -- which 7Seconds vocalist Kevin Seconds appears on. Read our interview HERE.

Bayside released a new EP, The Blue, earlier this month. Screaming Females' fantastic new album Desire Pathway came out in February, and they're on an extensive tour of their own supporting it, including an NYC show with Iron Chic and Lip Critic on April 28 at Elsewhere.

Bouncing Souls Stoked for the Summer 2023 loading...

THE BOUNCING SOULS: 2023 TOUR

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater * +

04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club +

04/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

04/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts * +

04/12 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom * +

04/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/15 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre * +

04/16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall * +

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Metro ^ #

05/12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^ #

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^ #

05/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^ #

05/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^ #

05/17 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum^ #

05/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ #

05/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^ #

05/21 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^ #

07/22 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage &

10/12 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark * ~

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * ~

10/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory * ~

10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * ~

10/17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ~

10/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile * ~

10/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw * ~

10/21 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall * ~

10/22 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater * ~

12/07 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live * %

12/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground * %

12/10 Nashville, TN @ The Brooklyn Bowl %

12/11 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

12/13 Boston, MA @ The Royale %

* w/ Anti-Flag

^ w/ Samiam

# w/ Swingin' Utters, Pet Needs

+ w/ A Wilhelm Scream, The Venomous Pinks

~ w/ Catbite, Urethane

% w/ Catbite, Blind Adam and The Federal League

& w/ Bayside, 7Seconds, Screaming Females and Mercy Union