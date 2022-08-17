Bourbon & Beyond 2022 lineup (Jack White, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, St. Vincent, more)

Bourbon, food, and music festival Bourbon & Beyond returns for its 2022 edition at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center on September 15-18. Headlining are Jack White and Alanis Morissette on Thursday, Brandi Carlile and Kings of Leon on Friday, Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet on Saturday, and Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers on Sunday.

The lineup also includes Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan, Shovels & Rope, Buffalo Nichols, and more on Thursday; Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Courtney Barnett, Houndmouth, Charley Crockett, S.G. Goodman and more on Friday; St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Drive-By Truckers, Molly Tuttle, and more on Saturday; and Caamp, Marcus King, Yola, Madison Cunningham, Sierra Hull, and more on Sunday. See it in full below.

In addition to music, Bourbon & Beyond has hands-on bourbon workshops and tastings, culinary programming with celebrity chefs, craft bear, a wine garden, speakeasy, whiskey bar, and more.

Weekend and single-day passes are on sale now.