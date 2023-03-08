Bourbon & Beyond 2023 lineup (The Killers, The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Brandi Carlile, more)

Danny Wimmer-presented bourbon, food, and music festival Bourbon & Beyond has announced its 2023 edition, happening on September 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Esposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets, including single day, weekend, and VIP options, are on sale now.

Brandi Carlile (on Thursday), The Killers (on Friday), The Black Keys (on Saturday), and Bruno Mars (on Sunday) headline, and the 2023 lineup also features Billy Strings, Midland, Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples, Duran Duran, Brittany Howard, The Gaslight Anthem, Joy Oladokun, The Avett Brothers, Spoon, First Aid Kit, Old Crow Medicine Show, Blondie, Jon Batiste, Hailey Whitters, and more. See it in full below.

In addition to music, Bourbon & Beyond features bourbon and culinary stages with master distillers, celebrity chefs, guest artist appearances, and Kentucky personalities. Chefs Amanda Freitag, Chris Santos, and Ed Lee, lead bourbon buyer in the US Chris Blandford, and Blind Bourbon Live: Fred Minnick host.