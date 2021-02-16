Bowerbirds announce first album in nearly a decade (stream “Moon Phase”)

Last year, Phillip Moore released the first new Bowerbirds music in eight years and now he's announced project's first album in nearly a decade. It's titled Becalmyounglovers and will be out April 30 via Psychic Hotline. It was recorded, according to the press release, in a North Carolina cabin that he and his ex had built by hand, and the album deals with their breakup.

The first single is "Moon Phase," a lovely piece of folk pop that Phillip says encompasses "the end of a long term relationship." He adds, "When it’s something you’ve been in for a while and has become so familiar, you’re comfortable with its ebbs and flows, and there can be sort of an uncertainty where you’re not sure if it’s truly over or not. 'Moon Phase' really delves into the uncertainty, or disbelief, and that really specific sadness that comes with an ending.'

Listen to "Moon Phase" and check out the album art and tracklist below.