Bowery Electric reopening on April 2 with Jesse Malin in-person shows

Bowery Electric has announced it will be reopening on April 2, which is the day New York venues are allowed to do so with reduced capacity and COVID safety measures in place.

To celebrate, Bowery Electric owner Jesse Malin and his band will play on April 2 & 3, with two shows per night (6:30 and 9:30 doors). Capacity is 50 per show and details on COVID protocols are here. Tickets are on sale now.

During the last year of lockdown, Malin has been hosting a weekly livestream series, "The Fine Art of Self-Distancing" which will come to an end as Bowery Electric reopens. The series will wrap up with two special shows: Thursday, March 18 at 7 PM EDT will feature Jesse live from his apartment with special guest Monte A Melnick, who was tour manager for the Ramones. Then he'll livestream the Friday, April 2 early show (7 PM) at Bowery Electric. Tickets for those livestreams are on sale.

You can read a note from Jesse about Bowery Electric's reopening and "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" below.

In other news Jesse will be our guest on BrooklynVegan’s livestream show on Vans’ Channel 66 on Thursday, March 18 from 11 AM - 1 PM EDT. He'll be talking with host Andrew Sacher about CBGB and its continued impact on culture.