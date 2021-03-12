Bowery Electric reopening on April 2 with Jesse Malin in-person shows
Bowery Electric has announced it will be reopening on April 2, which is the day New York venues are allowed to do so with reduced capacity and COVID safety measures in place.
To celebrate, Bowery Electric owner Jesse Malin and his band will play on April 2 & 3, with two shows per night (6:30 and 9:30 doors). Capacity is 50 per show and details on COVID protocols are here. Tickets are on sale now.
During the last year of lockdown, Malin has been hosting a weekly livestream series, "The Fine Art of Self-Distancing" which will come to an end as Bowery Electric reopens. The series will wrap up with two special shows: Thursday, March 18 at 7 PM EDT will feature Jesse live from his apartment with special guest Monte A Melnick, who was tour manager for the Ramones. Then he'll livestream the Friday, April 2 early show (7 PM) at Bowery Electric. Tickets for those livestreams are on sale.
You can read a note from Jesse about Bowery Electric's reopening and "The Fine Art of Self Distancing" below.
In other news Jesse will be our guest on BrooklynVegan’s livestream show on Vans’ Channel 66 on Thursday, March 18 from 11 AM - 1 PM EDT. He'll be talking with host Andrew Sacher about CBGB and its continued impact on culture.
A NOTE FROM JESSE MALIN:
Hey Rastas,
I can’t thank you guys enough for the huge support this past year.
Many of us have lost people we love and some of us have lost or livelihoods.
It has been a very trying one, indeed, but doing these shows has really been a bright spot for me in the world, and I hope it has been for you as well.
It’s been great to connect somehow, to so many of you out there, in near and faraway places. It was a little scary and weird at first, but I have really enjoyed every single one of them. I feel like we all went through one of the heaviest times in our lives together.
I will never forget this.
Me, the band, the crew and Bob Strauss will be back to do some one-off livestream specials here and there, with the great folks at Rolling Live.
But for now, Thursday, March 18 in my apartment, and Friday, April 2 at Bowery Electric will be the final streams of The Fine Art of Self Distancing.
We will be playing some safe and distanced, real live shows with all the CDC guidelines, like the upcoming four shows in April.
I will be releasing a new single later this month on Wicked Cool Records, and a brand new album in September, 2021.
Please keep the PMA, stay safe and be loving to each other. I will be seeing you all very soon!
Much love and gratitude from the bottom of my heart!
Always,
JM
PS: Thank you to everyone who tuned in, bought a ticket, a mug, a T-shirt, danced on their dining room table, had a pajama party, banged their pots and pans, or voted for Bob Strauss.