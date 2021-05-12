Bowery Presents announces new Boston venue Roadrunner

We mentioned back in 2019 that Bowery Presents, which started expanding to the Boston area in 2010, was in the process of building a new 3,500 capacity venue in the area, slated to open in fall of 2021. They've now officially announced Roadrunner, located at 89 Guest Street in Boston, which, at 50,000 square feet, they say has a "scalable capacity of up to 3,500 and will be New England’s largest general admission indoor music venue." It's under construction now at Boston Landing, and is currently scheduled to open in spring of 2022.

The venue's name is inspired by The Modern Lovers' song, and here's more about it from Josh Bhatti, Vice President and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents, and regional partner of AEG Presents:

The Bowery Presents has always focused on creating and operating venues where both fans and artists alike can have a great experience. From unobstructed sightlines to state-of-the-art sound, plus easy access to bars and restrooms, we’re confident that Roadrunner will join The Sinclair as a beloved concert venue in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first.

"To us, the song ‘Roadrunner’ so authentically belongs to Massachusetts and this new venue. There’s a reason why it came close to becoming the official state song: it’s transportive while still unifying people," he continued. "We could not be more excited to welcome in fans next year."

Roadrunner will join Bowery's two other venues in the Boston area, Royale and The Sinclair. Stay tuned for more details, including an opening lineup and date.