Bowery Presents announces weekly streaming series from NYC venues

New York music venues can reopen at limited capacity in April, and after over a year without shows because of COVID, Bowery Presents will begin hosting shows in NYC again, and streaming them through a partnership with Twitch. Starting on April 1 at Brooklyn Steel, they'll kick off a weekly series of 30 streaming concerts with headliners including Amber Mark, Beach Bunny, Brian Fallon, Claud, Deer Tick, The Districts, Mannequin Pussy, Hamilton Leithauser, Jamila Woods, Marco Benevento, and more artists still to be announced.

"The Bowery Presents is eager to return to producing concerts for artists and fans later this year, and this partnership with our friends at Twitch will allow us to welcome both artists and our team back to our venues sooner than we anticipated," Bowery Presents partners Jim Glancy and John Moore said in a statement.

Brian Rucker, Director of Premium Music Content at Twitch, said, “The Bowery Presents has built some of the most iconic New York City destinations for live performances. We are excited to provide a home for this upcoming 30-show live streaming series, and get fans back in the virtual 'door' of venues like Brooklyn Steel. The Bowery Presents is also known for working closely with musicians to help develop their careers. Through Twitch’s live and interactive streaming technology, we are dedicated to supporting this development by providing artists with a space to perform, make real money, and connect with fans."

Stay tuned for more information and a streaming schedule.