Bowery Presents opening new venue, Racket, in old Highline Ballroom space

Chelsea venue Highline Ballroom, located at 431 West 16th Street, held its last show four years ago, in February of 2019. The space will be reopening as a new venue from AEG Presents company The Bowery Presents, called Racket, early in 2023. Here's more from Bowery Presents founder John Moore and his partner Jim Glancy:

We are excited to welcome Racket to The Bowery Presents family. Racket is very much the sister venue to Music Hall of Williamsburg: a fundamental building block for us in Manhattan, and an important addition to Bowery’s commitment to both artist development and amazing experiences for our fans and partners.

Racket's opening lineup is still TBA for now but expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.