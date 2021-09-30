Bowery venues teasing DFA logo (LCD Soundsystem?)

Today, Bowery Presents NYC venues Music Hall of Williamsburg and Terminal 5 both shared an image of the DFA Records lightning bolt logo on their social media accounts. The image says "You are here" and the only accompanying message is a lightning bolt emoji. See those below.

Of course, our first thought was LCD Soundsystem. James Murphy was a guest on Marc Maron's WTF Podcast earlier this summer where he said the band were on "full hiatus" though he added "we're always on hiatus till we aren't."

UPDATE: Brooklyn Steel has now posted a pic of the outside of the venue where both the DFA logo and and "you are here" have been stencil-painted onto its wall. Other Bowery/AEG venues outside of NYC, like Richmond's The National, have also posted the DFA lightning bolt but the text on those says "Only in Brooklyn."

LCD Soundsystem haven't played live since June 2018 and haven't played NYC since the end of their 2017 residency at Brooklyn Steel. What does it all mean? Stay tuned.

One thing we know for sure that's happening is James Murphy and LCD drummer Pat Mahoney are DJing at Good Room on October 14 (tickets) which is a benefit for the struggling Brooklyn dance club.

Murphy talked about the state of DFA Records this week since parting ways with co-founder Jonathan Galkin.