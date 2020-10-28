Bowie biopic ‘Stardust’ out in November (watch the trailer)

Stardust, the David Bowie biopic starring indie folk musician and actor Johnny Flynn, was supposed to make its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival back in April, but that fest got canceled along with most everything else thanks to the pandemic. It's now set to be released November 25 on VOD/streaming and they've just shared the trailer.

The film, which also stars Marc Maron and Jena Malone, specifically charts his post-Hunky Dory transformation into Ziggy Stardust. Here's the official synopsis:

David Bowie is one of the most seminal legends in music history; but who was the man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24-year-old fledgling David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) is sent to America to promote his newest record, The Man Who Sold the World. Leaving behind his pregnant wife Angie (Jena Malone), Bowie and his band embark on a makeshift coast-to-coast promotional tour with struggling Mercury Records publicist Rob Oberman (Marc Maron). Stateside, Bowie is quickly met with an audience that’s not yet ready for him. During the tumultuous journey, Bowie slowly begins to realize a need to reinvent himself in order to truly become himself; it’s with that realization that his iconic, celestial alter-ego Ziggy Stardust is born.

You can watch the trailer below.

Meanwhile, A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day tribute livestream happens January 2, 2021 (what would've been his 74th birthday) with Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Ian Astbury (The Cult), and more.