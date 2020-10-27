Bowie tribute livestream w/ Trent Reznor, Billy Corgan, Perry Farrell & more announced

The late, great David Bowie will be celebrated on what would have been his 74th birthday (January 8, 2021) with the A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day tribute livestream, featuring Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Ian Astbury (The Cult), Gail Ann Dorsey, Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Colour), Macy Gray, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Judith Hill, and "many, many more still to be announced."

The stream will also feature a handful of Bowie alumni, including Mike Garson, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, Catherine Russell, Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, longtime producer Tony Visconti, and more.

The stream goes down 1/8 at 9 PM ET and will be available for 24 hours to follow. Tickets are on sale.

Watch Bowie and Nine Inch Nails perform together in 1995: