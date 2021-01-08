Bowie tribute LP coming ft. Khruangbin, Helado Negro, Jeff Parker, We Are KING & more

David Bowie would have turned 74 today (1/8), and to celebrate, British label BBE Music has announced a Bowie tribute album called Modern Love, which "offers a fresh look at David Bowie’s diverse and transcendent back catalogue, viewed through a contemporary Black music lens." It was curated by BBE founder Peter Adarkwah and music exec/DJ Drew McFadden, the latter of whom provides more context on the comp:

I felt that the connection between Bowie and R&B, jazz, funk, gospel and all things soulful, had never really been explored before — at least not so much in covers, which tend to lean more towards rock and pop. Certainly, there's been plenty of Bowie covers over the years, but none that have really tapped into what seems to have been a big part of his core musical style and direction.

The comp includes Khruangbin ("Right"), Helado Negro ("Sound & Vision"), Matthew Tavares ("Heroes"), Jeff Parker ("Soul Love"), Miguel Atwood-Ferguson ("Life On Mars"), Meshell Ndegeocello ("Fantastic Voyage"), The Hics ("TheMan Who Sold The World"), Bullion ("Where Are We Now"), Jonah Mutono ("Modern Love"), Nia Andrews ("Silly Boy Blue"), L’Rain ("Move On"), Sessa ("Panic In Detroit"), Kit Sebastian ("Lady Grinning Soul) and Eddie Chacon feat. John Carroll Kirby ("Tonight), and We Are KING doing "Space Oddity," which was just released as the first single. It's a lovely, cosmic twist on the song and you can hear it below.

"There were so many amazing Bowie compositions to choose from but 'Space Oddity' has always been our favorite," We Are KING said. "It’s so visual; it has always felt like time travel in a song. It tells such a vivid and imaginative story of Major Tom’s trip through space and it was such a cool experience to reimagine what it’d be like on the voyage."

The whole album is due May 28. Learn more here.