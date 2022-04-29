Bowie’s ‘Ziggy Stardust’ album getting new 50th anniversary half-speed mastered vinyl editions

David Bowie's classic album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars turns 50 in June, and to celebrate there are two new vinyl editions of the album being released; both have been half-speed mastered for optimum sound quality. There is a standard black vinyl edition, as well as a picture disc edition that comes with reproduction of promotional poster of the album from the time of its release.

The new half-speed mastered editions of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars are out June 17, which is the day after the album's actual 50th anniversary. You can preorder them both now and pick up more Bowie vinyl in the BV shop.

Check out artwork for both editions, and watch a new lyric video for "Starman," below.

