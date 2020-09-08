‘Bowl Hashanah’ livestream coming ft. mems of Antibalas, YYYs, Real Estate, Dr. Dog & more

The Jewish High Holy Days Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are this month, and though you may not be celebrating anywhere in public this year, Because Jewish will bring their annual indie music-friendly services to your living room by broadcasting 'Bowl Hashanah' as a free livestream from NYC's audience-less Brooklyn Bowl. The stream goes down on Fans.com. Here's the schedule and more info:

SEP 18 at 7:30PM ET: First Night Rosh Hashanah

SEP 19 at 10AM ET: Rosh Hashanah Morning "Bowl Hashanah"

SEP 27 at 7PM ET: Kol Nidre

SEP 28 at 10AM ET: Yom Kippur

All four services will be led by Rabbi Daniel Brenner and musical director and Antibalas cofounder Jordan McLean, who will direct a house band comprised of members of Antibalas, as well as, drummer John Bollinger (Barbez/Antony and the Johnsons/Sway Machinery) and cantorial soloist Yula Beeri (The Hive/Hyrda).

Sydney Rose of Dharma Punks will also lead a guided meditation at each event and a variety of musical guests from the Jewish and secular world will appear throughout the suite of services, both live and through pre-recorded performances, including Armo, Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), Reid Genauer (Strangefolk), Alex Bleeker (Real Estate), Stuart Bogie (Antibalas/Arcade Fire), Dan Lebowitz (ALO), Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Dave Harrington (Darkside), Adam Roberts, Aaron Diskin (Golem), Anthony Russell, Brian Chase (Yeah Yeah Yeahs) and a number of others.

Jeremiah Lockwood will serve as musical and spiritual supervisor remotely. Lockwood was a member of Balkan Beat Box and Piedmont Blues musician Carolina Slim's Fraternal Order and has collaborated extensively with Antibalas, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Brian Chase and many others.