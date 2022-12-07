Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, Soft Crash &#038; more played Flesh &#038; Steel at Knockdown Center (pics)

Boy Harsher, A Split-Second, Soft Crash & more played Flesh & Steel at Knockdown Center (pics)

photo by Nikki Sneakers

Flesh & Steel, a three-day festival celebrating industrial, darkwave, EDM, New Beat, and other noirish, heavy synth music held its inaugural edition over the weekend in various NYC venues. After a warm-up party for three-day pass-holders at Saint Vitus on Thursday (12/3), the big event of the fest happened on Friday night (12/2) at Knockdown Center, with performances from Boy Harsher, Belgian New Beat vets A Split-Second, Phase Fatale and Pablo Bozzi's collaborative project Soft Crash, NGHTCRWLR (aka King Woman's Kristina Esfandiari), Ghost Cop, CONFINES, Catherine Moan, '80s Baby, Das Ding, MS. BOAN, and more. Check out pictures from the whole night by Nikki Sneakers below.

