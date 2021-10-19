Boy Harsher announce new LP and 2022 tour (listen to “Tower”)

Darkwave duo Boy Harsher have announced a new album, The Runner, which will be out January 21 via Nude Club/City Slang. The album is also the soundtrack to a short horror film the duo (Jae Matthews and Augustus Muller) wrote, produced and directed that will also be out in January. The soundtrack features both incidental music and the dark, poppy bangers Boy Harsher are known for.

The first released track from the soundtrack is "Tower," which is somewhere between an atmospheric mood setter and a traditional song. "We wrote ‘Tower’ several years ago and although it's evolved over the years, its initial intent remains the same - that feeling of being enveloped, suffocated, entrapped in a relationship, which in turn manifests into reckless attack,” says Matthews. “What you love the most can make you into a monster. And that's what this song is about, being a paralyzed fiend."

You can watch the video for "Tower" below. You can also watch the trailer for "The Runner," which looks pretty creepy, below.

Boy Harsher have also announced a 2022 tour with Hiro Kone that includes two nights at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on January 29 & 30, and a show at Los Angeles' Belasco Theater on February 4 that also includes a screening of the film. Tickets for all new dates go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 AM local time.

The band also have dates this fall, including a sold-out show at Brooklyn Made on Halloween night. Check out their full tour schedule below.

The Runner (Original Soundtrack) Tracklist:

1. Tower

2. Give Me a Reason

3. Autonomy (Feat. Lucy - Cooper B. Handy)

4. The Ride Home

5. Escape

6. Machina (Feat. Ms. BOAN - Mariana Saldaña)

7. Untitled (Piano)

8. I Understand

Boy Harsher - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Wed. Oct 20, 2021 - Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

Fri. Oct. 22, 2021 - Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

Thu. Oct. 28, 2021 - Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival *SOLD OUT* ^

Sat. Oct. 30, 2021 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts *SOLD OUT* #

Sun. Oct. 31, 2021 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *SOLD OUT*

Thu. Dec. 30, 2021 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *SOLD OUT*

Fri. Dec. 31, 2021 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *SOLD OUT*

Sat. Jan. 1, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *SOLD OUT*

Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre %

Fri. Jan. 21, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer %

Sat. Jan. 22, 2022 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry %

Sun. Jan. 23, 2022 - Durham, NC @ Motorco %

Mon. Jan. 24, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle %

Tue. Jan. 25, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

Wed. Jan. 26, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt %

Fri. Jan. 28, 2022 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Sat. Jan. 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

Sun. Jan. 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater (+ film screening) %

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area %

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom %

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre %

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile %

Fri. Feb. 11, 2022 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater %

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Cabaret Sauvage (+ film screening @ La Peniche Cinema) ^^

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje (+ film screening @ Lux Cinema) ^^

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Leipzig, DE @ WERK2 (+ film screening @ UT Connewitz) ^^

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Astra (+ film screening @ Intimes Kino ) ^^

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom ^^

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Hasselt, BE @ Muziekodroom (+ film screening @ Zed Cinema) ^^

Sun. Feb. 20, 2022 - London, UK @ Earth (+ film screening @ Rio Cinema) !

Sat. June 4, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

^ = w/ Drab Majesty

# = w/ Lucy

% = w/ Hiro Kone

^^ = w/ Kris Baha

! = w/ Helm