Boy Harsher reschedule North American tour, add third Brooklyn show

Gothy electro duo Boy Harsher release their new album The Runner on Friday, and were supposed to start their tour this week, too, but like so many tours right now, they've rescheduled due to Omicron. New dates have been announced, and the tour now starts March 29 on Philadelphia and runs through April 21 in Santa Ana, CA. All dates are listed below.

Additionally, Boy Harsher have added a third night at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 31. (Their April 2 & 3 shows at MHOW are sold out.) All three Brooklyn shows are with Twin Tribes and tickets for the just-announced show go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM.

The Runner is also a horror short that Boy Harsher wrote and directed and you can stream it via Shudder. Watch the trailer below.

Boy Harsher - 2022 Tour Dates

MON 14 FEBRUARY - Cabaret Sauvage Paris, France

TUE 15 FEBRUARY - Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands

WED 16 FEBRUARY - Werk 2 - Halle A Leipzig, Germany

THU 17 FEBRUARY - Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany

FRI 18 FEBRUARY - Zoom Frankfurt, Germany

SAT 19 FEBRUARY - Muziekodroom Hasselt, Belgium

SUN 20 FEBRUARY - EartH London, UK

TUE 29 MARCH - Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA, US

WED 30 MARCH - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre Somerville, MA, US

THU 31 MARCH - Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, US

SAT 2 APRIL - Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, US

SUN 3 APRIL - Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, NY, US

TUE 5 APRIL - The Grey Eagle Asheville, NC, US

WED 6 APRIL - Terminal West Atlanta, GA, US

THU 7 APRIL - Mercy Lounge Nashville, TN, US

SAT 9 APRIL - The Broadberry Richmond, VA, US

SUN 10 APRIL - Black Cat Washington, DC, US

FRI 15 APRIL - The Crocodile Seattle, WA, US

MON 18 APRIL - The Regency BallroomS an Francisco, CA, US

TUE 19 APRIL - The Belasco Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

WED 20 APRIL - The Belasco Los Angeles (LA), CA, US

THU 21 APRIL - The Observatory Santa Ana, CA, US

SAT 28 MAY - Wide Awake Festival 2022 London, UK

SAT 4 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 1 2022 Barcelona, Spain

THU 9 JUNE – SUN 12 JUNE - Melt Festival 2022 räfenhainichen, Germany

MON 12 SEPTEMBER – SUN 18 SEPTEMBER - Primavera Sound LA 2022 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US