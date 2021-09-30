Boyfrienders prep new LP (stream “The Moment” ft. Alex of Dogleg)
Michigan's Boyfrienders began in the early 2010s as the acoustic solo project of Poppy Morawa, but it's since evolved into a full indie rock band, and they're now gearing up to release their third album Midwest Alive in Nightmares (pre-order). We're premiering lead single "The Moment," which takes some admitted and noticeable influence from Sonic Youth, but brings it into more of an emo/post-hardcore context. It also features guest vocals from Alex Stoitsiadis of fellow Michigan band Dogleg.
Poppy says, "'The Moment' was the first song that I wrote for this record. I was listening to a lot of Sonic Youth at the time, and our last record Scenes of Brooklyn or Meditations on Mid-Twenties Mediocrity, a concept album about New York City, was still fresh in my mind. So, I came up with the main verse riff, and with some help from my friend Ryan Shea, took it and structured it into a full song, and I kind of see it as an 'epilogue' of sorts to Scenes of Brooklyn, while also tying up many of the overall themes of Midwest Alive in Nightmares."
