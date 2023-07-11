boygenius announce fall shows w/ 100 gecs, MUNA, more (MSG & Hollywood Bowl included)

boygenius have added new fall dates to their tour, including some of their biggest headlining shows yet. They'll hit NYC's Madison Square Garden on October 2 with MUNA, and head to Los Angeles for Halloween (10/31) at Hollywood Bowl with 100 gecs and Sloppy Jane. The new dates, which also include shows in Boston, New Haven, and Philadelphia with Palehound and Samia each opening ones, go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local, with various presale starting today (7/11) at 10 AM.

Ahead of the new shows, the next leg of boygenius' North American tour has them out with Carly Rae Jepsen and illuminati hotties beginning at the end of the month, and they head to Europe and the UK for more shows in mid-August. They also headline All Things Go in October. See all dates below.

boygenius' 2023 album The Record was one of our favorites of 2023 so far, and we caught their NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium in June. See pictures from that below.

100 gecs released 10,000 gecs in March, and have festival dates coming up, including Riot Fest.

Sloppy Jane, who recently released a visual album version of 2021's Madison, also have a three-show "Re-Arranged Residency" coming up at NYC's Baby's All Right on August 13, 20, and 27, featuring "3 totally different shows, 3 totally different set lists and arrangements of the band."

BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR

Jul 28, 2023 PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC *#

Jul 29, 2023 The Gorge Amphitheatre *#

Jul 30, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR *#

Aug 1, 2023 KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT #

Aug 2, 2023 Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field Boise, ID #

Aug 3, 2023 Library Square Salt Lake City, UT #

Aug 5, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 11, 2023 Øya Festival Oslo, NO

Aug 12, 2023 Way Out West Gothenburg, SE

Aug 13, 2023 KB Hallen Copenhagen, DK %

Aug 15, 2023 Verti Music Hall Berlin, DE %

Aug 16, 2023 Palladium Cologne, DE %

Aug 18, 2023 Pukkelpop Festival Hasselt, BE

Aug 19, 2023 Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 20, 2023 Gunnersbury Park London, UK %^

Aug 22, 2023 The Piece Hall Halifax, UK ^

Aug 23, 2023 The Piece Hall Halifax, UK ^

Aug 24, 2023 Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, UK

Aug 25, 2023 Rock en Seine Saint-Cloud, FR

Aug 27, 2023 Connect Festival Edinburgh, UK

Aug 28, 2023 Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, IE %&

Sep 25, 2023 MGM Music Hall Boston, MA !

Sep 28, 2023 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT !

Sep 30, 2023 TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA ~

Oct 1, 2023 All Things Go Festival Columbia, MD

Oct 2, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY %

Oct 31, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA @

* w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

# w/ illuminati hotties

% w/ MUNA

^ w/ Ethel Cain

& w/ Ye Vagabonds

@ w/ 100 gecs & Sloppy Jane

! w/ Palehound

~ with Samia