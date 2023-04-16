boygenius blasted Ron DeSantis at glorious Coachella set (video, setlist)

After warming up in Pomona, CA on Wednesday, boygenius played Coachella's Outdoor Theater on Saturday night (4/16). Like at Wednesday's show, Thin Lizzy's "The Boys Are Back in Town" played over the PA before they made their entrance, and they did a rendition of The Record opener "Without You Without Them" before emerging onstage, this time in matching suit jackets and ties, for the rocking "$20." Their set included most of the new album, and a few songs from their debut EP, including "Me & My Dog," which got one of the biggest receptions of the night. The trio's harmonies sounded glorious and their moments of onstage interaction were the highlights of the set, especially during the finale of "Salt in the Wound."

Introducing the band, which includes Melia Duterte, aka Jay Som, playing "everything," Lucy Dacus blasted new laws in Missouri and Florida restricting access to gender-affirming care for transgender people, and Phoebe Bridgers chimed in with "abortion is amazing" and "fuck Ron DeSantis," all of which was met with approval from the crowd.

Watch video clips from boygenius' weekend one Coachella set, and see the setlist, below.

boygenius also appeared at day one of Coachella, where they joined MUNA onstage for "Silk Chiffon." Watch video of that below, as well.

After both weekends of Coachella, boygenius' tour resumes in June and continues through the summer, including Re:SET shows with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange, and shows with Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Claud, and illuminati hotties. See all dates below.

Shop for boygenius and Phoebe Bridgers vinyl in the BV store.

SETLIST: BOYGENIUS @ COACHELLA, 4/15/2023

Without You Without Them

$20

Satanist

Emily I'm Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Me & My Dog

Leonard Cohen

We’re In Love

Anti‐Curse

Letter To An Old Poet

Not Strong Enough

Salt in the Wound

BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

August 12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen &

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall &

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium &

August 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston

August 25 - Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Connect Festival

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain