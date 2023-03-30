boygenius film directed by Kristen Stewart streaming tonight

Back in their January profile on Rolling Stone, it was revealed that Kristen Stewart would be directing three videos for boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker. No further details of that have surfaced, but now the band have announced the film, directed by Stewart, that will be streaming at midnight Eastern/9 PM Pacific, to coincide with the release of their debut full length, The Record. You can watch it below, starting then.

The film will also be shown at a Los Angeles event on Thursday, followed by a moderated Q&A session. Details about the time and location have not been publicly shared, but there's an application that will award the first 175 fans to enter tickets.

boygenius also just announced tour dates with Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and illuminati hotties; they also have shows coming up as part of the multi-city Re:SET concert series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees, including NYC onSaturday, June 17 at Forest Hills Stadium

BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR

April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties