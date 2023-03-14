boygenius greeted incoming SXSW attendees with a surprise show at Austin’s airport (video)

SXSW Music 2023 has officially begun, and with it, bands are performing just about any place they can set up in Austin -- including the baggage claim area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. If you flew in today, perhaps you arrived in time to hear boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, do a surprise set. You can see footage from those who were there below.

Earlier this month, boygenius played the annual Tibet House Benefit at Carnegie Hall, their first performance of the year and first since announcing their highly anticipated debut full-length album. Perhaps there will be more chances to see them in Austin this week; stay tuned!

Phoebe also attended SXSW last year, when she hosted a showcase for her Saddest Factory Label at Mohawk, which closed out with her joining Sloppy Jane's Haley Dahl and other friends for a karaoke rendition of My Chemical Romance's "Welcome to the Black Parade."

