boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker) announce 2nd show in over 4 years

The 2023 lineup for Coachella has arrived, and listed on Saturday (April 15 and 22) on the first line under headliners BLACKPINK are boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus. This is their first show announcement of the year, and while we've been hoping for new material from the trio, this is the first concrete sign that it might be on the way.

boygenius' self-titled debut EP was one of our favorite releases of 2018, and while Phoebe, Julien and Lucy have appeared at shows together in pairs, they haven't played a proper boygenius show together since their joint tour that year (other than a one-off San Francisco charity event in 2021). Needless to say, this is exciting news; stay tuned for more, we hope!