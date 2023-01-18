boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus & Julien Baker) announce new LP, share 3 singles

boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, have announced their anticipated full-length debut, The Record, due out March 31 via Interscope Records (pre-order on vinyl). It follows their fantastic 2018 self-titled EP, and comes shortly after the trio were revealed as part of the 2023 Coachella lineup. See the cover art and tracklist below.

They started working on the album together a week after Phoebe released Punisher, in June of 2020, and reconvened in person after getting vaccinated for Covid last April. Recording happened throughout January of 2022 at Malibu's Shangri-La, with the trio putting in ten hour days over the course of the month.

They've shared three singles off the album, "$20," "Emily I'm Sorry," and "True Blue." Hear those below.

BOYGENIUS - THE RECORD TRACKLIST

Without You Without Them

$20

Emily I’m Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Not Strong Enough

Revolution 0

Leonard Cohen

Satanist

We’re In Love

Anti-Curse

Letter To An Old Poet