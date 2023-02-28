boygenius & Saori Tsukada added to 2023 Tibet House Benefit

The Tibet House Benefit Concert returns to NYC's Carnegie Hall on Wednesday (3/1), and there have been a couple of exciting last minute additions to the lineup. boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker have been added, in what will be their first show since a 2021 charity event in San Francisco (and before that, their joint 2018 tour). Actress Saori Tsukada (who is also the partner of artistic director Philip Glass) has also been added.

The concert will also feature Allison Russell, Arooj Aftab, New Order's Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Gogol Bordello, Laurie Anderson, Marc Anthony Thompson, Tenzin Choegyal and Martha Mooke and The Scorchio Quartet. Tickets are still available.

boygenius' highly anticipated debut full-length is out on March 31.