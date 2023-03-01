boygenius share new single “Not Strong Enough”
boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, announced their highly anticipated full length debut, The Record, in January, and shared the first three singles. Now they've shared a fourth, "Not Strong Enough." (listen for the Sheryl Crow reference in the lyrics). It's accompanied by a video that Phoebe, Lucy, and Julien shot, with footage of them at the beach, an amusement park, a museum, and more. Watch it below.
boygenius play the Tibet House Benefit at Carnegie Hall tonight (3/1), which they were just added to the lineup of. After that they play Coachella and the 2023 Re:SET concert series, including an NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on June 17 with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange. See all dates below.
BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR
April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival
April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival
June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium *
June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl *
June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford *
June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds *
June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park *
June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park *
June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion *
June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium *
June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs *
June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival *
June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park *
June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park *
August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park ^
August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall %
August 25-27 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival
* Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange
^ with MUNA and Ethel Cain
% with Ethel Cain