boygenius tickets on sale (Madison Square Garden, Hollywood Bowl, more)

Tickets for boygenius' fall tour, including the NYC show with MUNA at Madison Square Garden on October 2, and the Los Angeles show with 100 gecs and Sloppy Jane on Halloween (10/31) at Hollywood Bowl, go on sale today (7/14) at 10 AM local time. See all dates, including the newly added second Boston show, below.

BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR

Jul 28, 2023 PNE Amphitheatre Vancouver, BC *#

Jul 29, 2023 The Gorge Amphitheatre *#

Jul 30, 2023 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR *#

Aug 1, 2023 KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT #

Aug 2, 2023 Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field Boise, ID #

Aug 3, 2023 Library Square Salt Lake City, UT #

Aug 5, 2023 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO #

Aug 11, 2023 Øya Festival Oslo, NO

Aug 12, 2023 Way Out West Gothenburg, SE

Aug 13, 2023 KB Hallen Copenhagen, DK %

Aug 15, 2023 Verti Music Hall Berlin, DE %

Aug 16, 2023 Palladium Cologne, DE %

Aug 18, 2023 Pukkelpop Festival Hasselt, BE

Aug 19, 2023 Lowlands Festival Biddinghuizen, NL

Aug 20, 2023 Gunnersbury Park London, UK %^

Aug 22, 2023 The Piece Hall Halifax, UK ^

Aug 23, 2023 The Piece Hall Halifax, UK ^

Aug 24, 2023 Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston Kingston upon Thames, UK

Aug 25, 2023 Rock en Seine Saint-Cloud, FR

Aug 27, 2023 Connect Festival Edinburgh, UK

Aug 28, 2023 Royal Hospital Kilmainham Dublin, IE %&

Sep 25, 2023 MGM Music Hall Boston, MA !

Sep 26, 2023 MGM Music Hall Boston, MA !

Sep 28, 2023 Westville Music Bowl New Haven, CT !

Sep 30, 2023 TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA ~

Oct 1, 2023 All Things Go Festival Columbia, MD

Oct 2, 2023 Madison Square Garden New York, NY %

Oct 31, 2023 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA @

* w/ Carly Rae Jepsen

# w/ illuminati hotties

% w/ MUNA

^ w/ Ethel Cain

& w/ Ye Vagabonds

@ w/ 100 gecs & Sloppy Jane

! w/ Palehound

~ with Samia

See pictures from boygenius' June show at Forest Hills Stadium in NYC below.