boygenius warmed up for Coachella at Pomona tour opener (video, setlist)

After appearing at the 2023 Tibet House Benefit and playing a surprise set in Austin's airport for SXSW, boygenius, the trio of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker, played their first proper show of the year on Wednesday night, at Pomona, CA's Fox Theater. It served as a warm up for their upcoming tour, and their weekend one Coachella set on Saturday, and featured the live debut of much of their fantastic new album, The Record. The setlist, which you can see below, also included some songs from their 2018 debut EP, including the show-ending "Ketchum, ID." Watch attendee-taken video clips from the show below.

After both weekends of Coachella, boygenius' tour resumes in June and continues through the summer, including Re:SET shows with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange, and shows with Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Claud, and illuminati hotties. See all dates below.

Shop for boygenius and Phoebe Bridgers vinyl in the BV store.

SETLIST: BOYGENIUS @ FOX THEATER POMOMA, 4/12/2023

Without You Without Them (Shortened)

$20

Satanist

Emily I'm Sorry

True Blue

Cool About It

Souvenir

Me & My Dog

Leonard Cohen

We’re In Love

Anti‐Curse

Letter To An Old Poet

Not Strong Enough

Salt in the Wound

Encore:

Bite the Hand

Revolution 0

Stay Down

Ketchum, ID

BOYGENIUS: 2023 TOUR

April 15 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA - Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA - Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA - City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA - Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA - The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL - Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN - Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

August 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

August 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

August 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

August 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

August 11 - Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

August 12 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen &

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall &

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium &

August 18 - Hasselt, BE - Pukkelpop Festival

August 19 - Biddinghuizen, NL - Lowlands Festival

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park & ~

August 22 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~ *SOLD OUT*

August 23 - Halifax, UK - Piece Hall ~

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston

August 24 - Kingston Upon Thames, UK - Banquet Records Outstore at PRYZM Kingston

August 25 - Saint-Cloud, FR - Rock en Seine

August 27 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Connect Festival

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

& Support from MUNA

~ Support from Ethel Cain