Boyracer prep new EP (stream a track), playing Oakland Weekender fest

Indiepop vets Boyracer released their 14th album, Assuaged, back in August, and now they've announced a companion EP, titled Bulletproof, that will be out on November 2 via Emotional Response. Main member Stewart Anderson feels revitalized lately -- due in no small part to new band member / partner Christina Riley who brings new energy to Boyracer's signature scrappy janglepop. The EP's very catchy title track has a distinct New Zealand vibe, too, by way of The Velvet Underground. You can watch the video for that, and listen to Assuaged, below.

Boyracer will be headlining the Oakland Weekender, a three-day festival taking place January 6-8 at the Golden Bull in Oakland, CA. Co-presented by labels Emotional Response and Slumberland, the festival features a great indiepop lineup that includes Peel Dream Magazine, Cindy, The Pinks, Reds and Purples, Jeanines, Mick Trouble, Kids on a Crime Spree, The Umbrellas, Chime School and more. Tickets, which come with a poster and a Buzzcocks tribute tape, are on sale now. You can check out the full Oakland Weekend lineup below.

OAKLAND WEEKENDER 2022 LINEUP

Thursday Jan 6th:

DJ Jessica B

Chime School

Blues Lawyer

Lunchbox

Neutrals

The Reds, Pinks & Purples

Friday Jan 7th:

DJ Poindexter

Peel Dream Magazine

Artsick

Kids on a Crime Spree

Jeanines

Seablite

Saturday Jan 8th:

DJ Kid Frostbite

Latitude

Cindy

The Umbrellas

Mick Trouble

Boyracer