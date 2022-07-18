Boys Noize announces fall North American tour

Boys Noize (aka DJ and producer Alex Ridha) has announced North American dates for his +/- Polarity Tour. They kick off in Montreal on September 11, hitting Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Brooklyn on October 8 at Superior Ingredients (the former Output space in Williamsburg).

Tickets for all shows are on sale now and all dates are listed below.

Boys Noise's most recent album +/- was released last September, and features appearances by Rico Nasty, Kelsey Lu, Chilly Gonzales, Abra, Tommy Cash, CORBIN, Jake Shears, and more; listen below. Ridha also appears on Santigold's upcoming album.

BOYS NOIZE - 2022 TOUR DATES

SUN 09.11 - MONTREAL, CAN @ PIKNIC ÉLECTRONIK

FRI 09.16 - DALLAS, TX @ IT’LL DO

SAT 09.17 - HOUSTON, TX @ BAUHAUS

FRI 09.23 - SEATTLE, WA @ Q NIGHTCLUB

SAT 09.24 - PORTLAND, OR @ 45 EAST

SUN 09.25 - SAN DIEGO, CA @ TBD

FRI 09.30 - SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ AUDIO

SAT 10.01 - LOS ANGELES, CA @ SECRET LOCATION

FRI 10.07 - ATLANTA, GA @ DEF OFFLINE

SAT 10.08 - NEW YORK, BK @ SUPERIOR INGREDIENTS