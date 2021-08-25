Boys Noize details new LP ft. Rico Nasty, Kelsey Lu, Abra & more, announces 2021 tour

Boys Noize (aka Alex Ridha) has revealed more details about his upcoming album +/- (pronounced "Polarity"), which comes out September 24 via his own Boysnoize Records (pre-order). It features previously released singles "Girl Crush" (ft. Rico Nasty), "Ride or Die" (ft. Kelsey Lu and Chilly Gonzales), "IU" (ft. CORBIN), "All I Want" (ft. Jake Shears), "Nude" (ft. Tommy Cash), and "Xpress Yourself," plus a second song with Kelsey Lu and one with Abra (whose own new single "Unlock It" was produced by Boys Noize). Full tracklist and streams of every single below.

Boys Noize also announced a 2021 international tour, including shows in Paris, New York, Los Angeles, the UK, and more.

The NYC show happens at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on October 1. Tickets for that show are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01. Close

02. Love & Validation feat. Kelsey Lu

03. Girl Crush feat. Rico Nasty

04. Greenpoint

05. Polarity feat. Ghost Culture

06. XYXY

07. Boys Noize & Abra - Affection

08. All I Want feat. Jake Shears

09. Detune

10. IU feat. Corbin

11. Xpress Yourself

12. Sperm

13. Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu - Ride Or Die feat. Chilly Gonzales

14. Nude feat. Tommy Cash

15. Act9 feat. Vinson

Boys Noize -- 2021 Tour Dates

Sep 04 Poney Club, Toulouse, FR

Sep 12 Jardin Électronique, Lille, FR

Sep 16 +/- Rooftop Tour Montparnasse, Paris, FR

Sep 16 +/- Le Sacre, Paris, FR

Sep 18 GuteZeit Festival, DE

Sep 26 CRSSD Festival, San Diego, CA, US

Oct 01 Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY, US

Oct 02 Soundcheck, Washington DC, US

Oct 09 The Warehouse Project curated by Four Tet, Manchester, UK

Oct 15 1720, Los Angeles, CA, US

Oct 16 Dirty Bird Campout, Modesto Reservoir Campgrounds, CA, US

Oct 22 TV Lounge, Detroit, MI, US

Oct 23 Sound Bar, Chicago, IL, US

Nov 04 It´ll Do, Dallas, TX, US

Nov 05 1-800 Lucky, Miami, FL, US

Nov 12 Fléda Club, Brno, CZ

Nov 13 Nová Cvernovka, Bratislava, SK

Dec 03 Slakthuset, Stockholm, SE

Dec 10 O13, Tilburg, NL

Dec 11 Melkweg, Amsterdam, NL