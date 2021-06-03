Boysetsfire announce Dates with Be Well; 25th Anniversary Vinyl Now in the Shop

Post-hardcore vets Boysetsfire were, like so many other bands, forced to cancel shows because of COVID, and now they've announced some new dates happening this fall. They're playing three shows with melodic punk supergroup Be Well (who made one of the best punk albums of 2020) and Philadelphia hardcore vets All Else Failed in September, in Harrisonburg VA (The Golden Pony on September 23), Raleigh (The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop on September 24), and Asheville (The Odditorium on September 25). Tickets to all three dates are on sale now.

Boysetsfire are also playing Psycho Las Vegas in August, and Be Well play Furnace Fest and The Fest this fall.

Meanwhile, Boysetsfire celebrated their 25th anniversary with special vinyl editions of their 2nd and 3rd albums, which are now available in the BV Shop. Both After the Eulogy and Tomorrow Come Today have been remastered by Paul Blakemore, and the albums also feature new interviews with band members, in-depth liner notes from VISIONS magazine editor Jan Schwarzkamp, and archival photos of the band. Get them HERE.