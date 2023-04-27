Brad (mem. Pearl Jam) reissue 1993 debut (exclusive vinyl), announce new LP

Brad, the band featuring Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam, the late Shawn Smith (Pigeonhead, Satchel), Regan Hagar (Satchel, Malfunkshun), and Jeremy Toback, released their debut LP Shame 30 years ago today, on April 27, 1993, and to celebrate, the record is getting its first vinyl pressings since 2013, two variants of the anniversary edition exclusive to our stores included. They're on "blue swirl" and "clear with white smoke" vinyl, and limited to 500 copies each. Pre-order yours HERE while they last, along with our exclusive 30th anniversary CD of Shame, t-shirts & more.

In addition to reissuing their debut, Brad are also releasing their first new music in a decade. They've announced a new album, In The Moment That You're Born, due out on July 28 via Loosegroove Records, and you can hear the title track on streaming services now (and below). It features Smith's vocals, recorded in sessions before his death in 2019. Gossard says, "Shawn's lyric from years ago about it never fails. ‘You always return to the scene of the crime.’ Well, BRAD has always been good at looking back and returning as well. Cherishing those times in the past, where we allowed ourselves to experience the magic of creation together, with all the sense of adventure, fear and fearlessness, insecurity and bravado."

"I’m moved by Shawn Smith once again," Hagar adds. "And Stone's guitar work on this track kills me every time I listen."

Order In The Moment That You're Born on its own on white vinyl, or as part of the "Ultimate Brad Bundle," featuring the 30th anniversary edition of Shame on clear with white smoke vinyl and CD, an exclusive Shame t-shirt, and the new album on white vinyl. Here's what it looks like:

Grab those HERE.