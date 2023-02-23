Braid announce 2023 reunion tour + new vinyl editions of ‘Frame & Canvas’

Emo legends Braid are back! (Back again.) This time, it's to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their most-loved and most-influential album, 1998's Frame & Canvas, their final album until their 2014 reunion LP No Coast. They're going on their first tour since playing The Fest in 2016 this July, and then playing Furnace Fest in September.

They're also putting out a 25th anniversary edition of Frame & Canvas on April 7 via Polyvinyl. It was remixed and remastered by Jawbox's J. Robbins (who also originally produced, mixed, and engineered the album), and it comes with expanded liner notes and never-before-seen photos from the era by Andy Mueller. Along with the reissue comes a new music video for "Killing A Camera," which uses never-before-seen live and behind-the-scenes footage that was filmed for 2004's Killing A Camera documentary. Watch that below.

We've also got a new exclusive white/clear/blue splatter vinyl variant of the original mix of Frame & Canvas, limited to just 300 copies. It's shipping now -- order yours while they last. Here's a mock-up:

Matt Lunsford of Polyvinyl says:

When Braid asked Polyvinyl to release ‘Frame & Canvas’, it was a true ‘jump in the pool and swim’ moment for us. We worked tirelessly to release and distribute the album on a worldwide scale, while Braid worked tirelessly touring behind it. That relationship defined Polyvinyl’s 50/50 ethos not only as a financial model but as a fundamental work ethic between our label and our artists, which is something we are still very proud to practice 25 years later. I will forever be grateful that Bob, Todd, Chris and Damon took a chance on partnering with my and Darcie’s [Lunsford] barely two-year-old record label to release the album. Polyvinyl likely would not have existed without Braid.

The reunion tour begins in Lancaster, PA on July 13 and hits NJ's Crossroads on July 14 and Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on July 15. All dates are listed below.

Braid -- 2023 Tour Dates

JULY

13 — Lancaster, PA — Tellus 360

14 — Garwood, NJ — Crossroads

15 — Brooklyn, NY — Music Hall of Williamsburg

16 — Boston, MA — The Sinclair

18 — Cleveland, OH — Beachland Ballroom

19 — Detroit, MI — The Loving Touch

21 — San Francisco, CA — Great American Music Hall

22 — Los Angeles, CA — Echoplex

27 — Dallas, TX — Trees

28 — San Antonio, TX — Paper Tiger

29 — Austin, TX — Come and Take It Live

SEPTEMBER

22 — Birmingham, AL — Furnace Fest