Braids announce new album ‘Euphoric Recall,’ share “Evolution”

Montreal experimental pop trio Braids have announced a new album, Euphoric Recall, due on April 28 via Secret City Records (pre-order). Alongside the announcement, the band shared single "Evolution," a quietly propulsive track whose dialed-in lyrics allow the electronics to shine. Braids singer and guitarist Raphaelle Standell-Preston says of the song, “Evolution in and of itself is a patient act. Our pursuit of the individual self, which comprises all realms of human emotion, is sweetened with the intention and act of patience from ourselves, from those that we love and those who love us.” Listen to "Evolution" below.

Euphoric Recall also features "Retriever," which Braids released as a standalone single last summer. The band wrote, recorded, self-produced, and mixed the album, employing string arrangements refined by Edwin De Goeij to give structure; as Raphaelle describes, the strings are “like a protective blanket or little hands holding the songs.” Edwin contributes piano to a number of tracks as well. Check out the album art and tracklist for Euphoric Recall below.

Braids, Euphoric Recall loading...

Euphoric Recall Tracklisting:

01) Supernova

02) Apple

03) Evolution

04) Left_Right

05) Millennia

06) Lucky Star

07) Retriever

08) Euphoric Recall