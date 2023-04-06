Braids announce shows with a string section for new album ‘Euphoric Recall’

Montreal trio Braids are about to release their new album Euphoric Recall, and they've just announced a series of shows where they'll be backed by a string ensemble.

“This upcoming concert series will be our most ambitious live shows yet, as we are joined on stage by string ensembles and immersive live visuals,” say the band. “Our new album Euphoric Recall sees us writing and arranging for strings for the very first time. As the album took shape we knew that we wanted to have the lush, cinematic textures of a real string ensemble. We set out teaching ourselves how to compose for strings - in the room all three of us throwing melodic and textural ideas back and forth - a real creative sandbox approach. Having the arrangements come to life in the studio was an absolute highlight for us and as we heard the songs elevated to new levels, we knew that we had to present a version of the live show with the full ensemble."

The six shows happen in Los Angeles, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, NYC, and London. "We have also been working with installation/digital media artist Nima Navab on creating immersive AI generated visuals to accompany our album," the band note. "We’ve been sharing this over the past couple months online and it's been fun to see people as intrigued by the uncanny visuals as we are. These immersive and sometimes overwhelming videos will even further elevate the shows into the most holistic presentation of our musical world.”

The NYC show happens June 4 at Racket and tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Euphoric Recall will be out April 28 via Secret City Records and you can listen to a few songs from it below.

Braids - 2023 Tour Dates:

05/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Knitting Factory NoHo

05/30 - Toronto, ON @ Paradise Theatre

06/01 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW

06/02 - Montreal QC @ Society for Arts & Technology

06/04 - New York, NY @ Racket

06/10 - London, UK @ Kings Place Hall One