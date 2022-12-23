Brainiac list their favorite albums of 2022

Tim Taylor, the lead singer of Ohio art punk legends Brainiac, passed away in 1997, but this year the band's surviving members unearthed some of the last recordings made with him, which they'll be releasing as a new EP, The Predator Nominate, in January. They also announced their most extensive tour plans since Taylor's death, with shows supporting Mogwai in the UK. See all dates below.

We've been asking artists about their favorite music of the year as 2022 winds down, and Brainiac's current members made us a list that includes Rosalía, Ibibio Sound Machine, Flasher, and more. Read it below.

BRAINIAC'S FAVORITE ALBUMS OF 2022

Kamikaze Palm Tree - Mint Chip

The Soft Moon - Exister

Oumou Sangaré - Timbuktu

Tobacco - Skids and Angels

Flasher - Love is Yours

Lung - Let It Be Gone

KEG - Girders EP

Ibibio Sound Machine - Electricity

Immanuel Wilkins - The 7th Hand

Rosalia - MOTAMAMI

--

BRAINIAC: 2023 TOUR

09 Feb Manchester, UK Albert Hall *

10 Feb Manchester, UK Albert Hall *

11 Feb Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds *

12 Feb Gateshead, UK Sage Gateshead *

13 Feb Glasgow, UK Stereo

14 Feb Nottingham, UK Rock City *

15 Feb Bath, UK The Forum *

16 Feb Cardiff, UK Cardiff University Great Hall *

17 Feb Brighton, UK Brighton Dome *

18 Feb Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange *

19 Feb Birmingham, UK O2 Institute Birmingham *

20 Feb London, UK Moth Club &

24 Feb Dayton, OH Brightside #

25 Feb Cincinnati, OH Woodward Theater @

* with Mogwai

& with KEG

# with Dead Rider

@ with The Serfs