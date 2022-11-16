Brainiac unearth 1997 demo for first-ever release

Ohio art punk legends Brainiac have unearthed nine songs that were recorded after 1997's Electro-Shock for President EP that were "never slated for release," but are now coming out as The Predator Nominate EP on January 20 via Touch & Go Records (pre-order). They were some of the last recordings ever made with lead singer Tim Taylor before his passing in 1997, and the EP comes with liner notes by guitarist John Schmersal. Touch & Go says:

Now, in 2023, comes the latest missive of the archive, harkening back to the band's latter era - and their most prolific and confident period. The Predator Nominate EP is a celebration of what was to come before the tragic exit of ringleader / singer Timmy Taylor. Listen to these realized demos and imagine what only could have been the confident seed of what the group might be capable of in this future century versus the last one. The world will never truly know.

Surviving Brainiac members are also touring the UK with Mogwai in 2023 and then playing a hometown show with Dead Rider. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Side A

Predator Nominate

Kiss of the Dog

Smothered Inside

The Game

Side B

Going Wrong

Didn't Feel

Gone Away

Pyramid Theme

Come with Me

Brainiac -- 2023 Tour Dates

09 FEB 23 / ALBERT HALL (MANCHESTER, UK) £

10 FEB 23 / ALBERT HALL (MANCHESTER, UK) £

11 FEB 23 / 02 ACADEMY LEEDS (LEEDS, UK) £

12 FEB 23 / SAGE GATESHEAD (GATESHEAD, UK) £

13 FEB 23 / STEREO (GLASGOW, UK)

14 FEB 23 / ROCK CITY (NOTTINGHAM, UK) £

15 FEB 23 / THE FORUM (BATH, UK) £

16 FEB 23 / CARDIFF UNIVERSITY GREAT HALL (CARDIFF, UK) £

17 FEB 23 / BRIGHTON DOME (BRIGHTON, UK) £

18 FEB 23 / CORN EXCHANGE (CAMBRIDGE, UK) £

19 FEB 23 / 02 INSTITUTE BIRMINGHAM (BIRMINGHAM, UK) £

20 FEB 23 / MOTH (LONDON, UK)

24 FEB 23 / BRIGHTSIDE (DAYTON, OH) $

£ W/ MOGWAI

$ W/ DEAD RIDER