Brandi Carlile announces 2022 US tour

Brandi Carlile's new album, In These Silent Days, came out earlier this month, and she's just announced a new tour supporting it. The "Beyond These Silent Days" tour runs through summer and fall 2022, with dates in Los Angeles (June 24 at Greek Theatre, with Lucius), Nashville, St. Paul, Chicago, Columbia, Boston, and NYC (October 22 at Madison Square Garden, with Brittany Howard). Ani DiFranco, Celisse, Indigo Girls, Lake Street Dive, Sarah McLachlan and Allison Russell also each open select dates, and tickets go on sale Friday 10/29 at 10 AM local time. See all dates below.

Ahead of her new dates, Brandi is playing Joni Mitchell's Blue in full at Carnegie Hall on November 6.

Brandi also was just the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, where she played "Broken Horses" and "Right on Time" from her new album. Watch video of that below.

BRANDI CARLILE: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 6, 2021 Carnegie Hall New York, NY

Feb 1, 2022 - Feb 5, 2022 Girls Just Wanna Weekend Riviera Maya, Mexico

Apr 21, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022 Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FL

Apr 29, 2022 Stagecoach Festival Indio, CA

June 11, 2022 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre*

June 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre†

July 8, 2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 9, 2022 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheatre‡

July 30, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center+

August 6, 2022 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island#

August 18, 2022 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion§

September 9, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre~

September 10, 2022 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre§

October 21, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden^

October 22, 2022 New York, NY Madison Square Garden^

*with special guests Sarah McLachlan and Lucius and featuring Celisse

†with special guest Lucius

‡with special guests Indigo Girls and Celisse and featuring Lucius

+with special guests Lake Street Dive and Celisse

#with special guests Ani DiFranco and Celisse

§with special guests Indigo Girls and Allison Russell

~with special guests Lucius and Allison Russell

^with special guest Brittany Howard