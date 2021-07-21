Brandi Carlile announces new LP ‘In These Silent Days,’ shares first single “Right On Time”

Brandi Carlile has announced a new album, In These Silent Days, due out October 1 via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. It's the follow-up to her 2018 album By The Way, I Forgive You, and she recorded it at Nashville's RCA Studio A with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. Tim Hanseroth (vocals, bass), Phil Hanseroth (vocals, guitar), Cobb (guitar, percussion), Jennings (piano, organ, synth), Chris Powell (drums, percussion), and Josh Neumann (strings) all appear on the album, and Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius make a guest appearance, adding backing vocals to "You And Me On The Rock."

"Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude," Brandi says. "I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through—pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty reflection... but mostly it’s a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days."

The first single is "Right On Time," a sincere mid-tempo ballad, and you can watch the video, directed by Courteney Cox, below.

Brandi is touring this summer and fall, including an NYC date this week at Forest Hills Stadium on July 23 with Amythyst Kiah (tickets). See all dates below.

BRANDI CARLILE - IN THESE SILENT DAYS TRACKLIST

1. Right On Time

2. You And Me On The Rock

3. This Time Tomorrow

4. Broken Horses

5. Letter To The Past

6. Mama Werewolf

7. When You’re Wrong

8. Stay Gentle

9. Sinners Saints And Fools

10.Throwing Good After Bad

BRANDI CARLILE: 2021 TOUR

July 23—Forest Hills, NY—Forest Hills Stadium

July 24—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC

August 14—Quincy, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre

August 20—Portland, ME—Thompson’s Point

August 21—Lenox, MA—Koussevitzky Music Shed

August 28—Vienna, VA—Wolf Trap Center for Performing Arts

September 3—Napa County, CA—BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

September 4—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 5—Bend, OR—Les Schwab Amphitheater

September 11—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony

September 12—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony

September 25—Columbia, MO—Roots N Blues Festival

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

October 2—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Fest 2021

October 8—New Orleans, LA—New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

October 21—Miramar Beach, FL—Moon Crush

February 1-5, 2022—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend

April 29, 2022—Indio, CA—Stagecoach Music Festival