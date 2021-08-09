Brandi Carlile covering Joni Mitchell’s ‘Blue’ live in NYC

Brandi Carlile performed Joni Mitchell's landmark 1971 album Blue in full at LA's Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2019, and she'll be doing it again later this year in NYC. "Am I really crazy enough to do this again?... Absolutely," she writes. The NYC show happens on November 6 at Carnegie Hall, and tickets go on sale Thursday, August 12 at 11 AM, with various presales starting Tuesday, August 10 at 11 AM.

Blue turned 50 this year, and we took a look back on the groundbreakingly vulnerable masterpiece in honor of its anniversary.

Brandi has a new album, In These Silent Days, due out October 1 (pre-order on gold vinyl), and her tour dates supporting it pick up again later this month. See all dates below.

BRANDI CARLILE: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sat, AUG 14 Gorge Amphitheatre Quincy, WA

Fri, AUG 20 Thompson's Point Outdoor Concerts and Events Portland, ME

Sat, AUG 21 Koussevitzky Music Shed Lenox, MA

Sat, AUG 28 Filene Center at Wolf Trap Vienna, VA

Fri, SEP 3 BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 Napa County, CA

Sat, SEP 4 Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR

Sun, SEP 5 Les Schwab Amphitheater Bend, OR

Sat, SEP 11 Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO

Sun, SEP 12 Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat, SEP 25 Roots N Blues Festival Columbia, MO

Sun, SEP 26 Ohana Fest 2021 Dana Point, CA

Sat, OCT 2 Ohana Encore 2021 Dana Point, CA

Thu, OCT 21 Moon Crush October 2021 Miramar Beach, FL

Sat, NOV 6 Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall New York, NY

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Mexico

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Mexico

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Mexico

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya Riviera Maya, Mexico

Fri, APR 29, 2022 Stagecoach 2022 Indio, CA