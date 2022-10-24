Brandi Carlile played Madison Square Garden with Brittany Howard (pics, setlist)

Brandi Carlile played a sold-out Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (10/22), with a sprawling set of originals and covers featuring a nine-piece band. She brought out Celisse Henderson for covers of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" and Radiohead's "Creep" in the main set, and during the encore she brought out Allison Russell for their collaborative track "You're Not Alone," and opener Brittany Howard for a cover of James Brown classic "It's A Man's Man's World." Brandi also covered now-frequent collaborator Joni Mitchell -- who she recently announced a big show with for next year -- playing "Woodstock" solo to begin the encore. NJ.com wrote of the MSG show:

Saturday was all about Brandi, the six-time Grammy Award winner, who earned another five nominations last year for her eloquent, folk-imbued and propulsive 2021 album “In These Silent Days,” and its soaring centerpiece “Right on Time”... Upon the number’s conclusion, she joked the crowd didn’t sing quite loud enough on the towering chorus, and led them again a cappella. All made sure to belt with abandon in this moment, thrilling both Carlile and themselves.

Check out the full setlist and photos by Toby Tenenbaum below.

Brandi Carlile Setlist -- MSG 10/22/2022 (via)

Twintro

Broken Horses

Wherever Is Your Heart

Mainstream Kid

You and Me on the Rock

The Story

The Eye

The Mother

Mama Werewolf

Space Oddity (David Bowie cover) (with Celisse Henderson)

Creep (Radiohead cover) (with Celisse Henderson)

Cannonball (Brandi, Phil, Tim Acoustic)

This Time Tomorrow

Right on Time

Sinners, Saints and Fools

The Joke

Party of One

Encore:

Woodstock (Joni Mitchell cover)

You're Not Alone (Allison Russell cover) (with Allison Russell)

It's a Man's Man's World (James Brown cover) (with Brittany Howard)

Hold Out Your Hand (With the family)

Stay Gentle

Over the Rainbow (Harold Arlen cover) (Solo Acoustic)