Brandi Carlile played ‘SNL’ (watch), announces more 2023 tour dates

Brandi Carlile played this past weekend's Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Steve Martin and Martin Short. She played "You and Me on the Rock" with Lucius, a fitting title giving SNL's location, and "The Story," which Brandi said also felt appropriate. "For some reason it just felt right to play 'The Story,' ending this year honoring our younger selves," she wrote on Instagram. "Maybe it’s in deep gratitude… or maybe it’s because I finally do have some lines on my face. Either way thanks for giving us that gift SNL I will never forget it." Watch both below.

You can catch Brandi on tour in 2023, and she's added a few East Coast solo shows to her schedule, including two nights at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on February 16 & 17, plus stops in Portland, ME and Durham, NC. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, December 16 at 10 AM Eastern.

Brandi played Madison Square Garden earlier this year and will be back in the NYC this summer when she tours supporting P!NK and plays Citi Field on August 3. All dates, which also include opening for Joni Mitchell at Gorge Amphitheater, are listed below.

BRANDI CARLILE - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

December 31—Portland, OR—Moda Center

January 9-13, 2023—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Girls Just Wanna Weekend 4 (SOLD OUT)

February 13—Portland, ME—State Theatre*

February 16—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

February 17—Port Chester, NY—The Capitol Theatre*

February 22—Durham, NC—Durham Performing Arts Center*

May 12-14—Miramar Beach, FL—Mothership Weekend

June 9—George, WA—Brandi Carlile with special guests Marcus Mumford and Allison Russell (SOLD OUT)

June 10— George, WA—Joni Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” with special guest Brandi Carlile

(SOLD OUT)

June 11—George, WA—The Highwomen with special guest Tanya Tucker

July 24—Toronto, ON—Rogers Centre+

July 26—Cincinnati, OH—Great American Ball Park+

August 3—New York, NY—Citi Field+

August 5—Pittsburgh, PA—PNC Park+

August 16—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park+

August 19—Fargo, ND—Fargodome+

August 21—Omaha, NE—Charles Schwab Field+

September 18—Philadelphia, PA—Citizens Bank Park+

September 22—Nashville, TN—Geodis Park+

September 25—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome+

September 27—Houston, TX—Minute Maid Park+

September 29—Dallas, TX—Globe Life Field+

October 3—San Diego, CA—Snapdragon Stadium+

October 7—Las Vegas, NV—Allegiant Stadium+

October 9—Phoenix, AZ—Chase Field+

*solo performance

+with P!NK