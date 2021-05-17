Brandi Carlile touring, playing Forest Hills Stadium, Red Rocks and more

Brandi Carlile has a few tour dates lined up for this year and just announced a new NYC headline show at Forest Hills Stadium on July 23, and tickets go on sale Friday, 5/21 at 11 AM ET.

In addition to her NYC show, Brandi is on the recently announced BottleRock Napa Valley lineup, and she also plays Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA and Roots N Blues Festival in Columbia, MO, in September. She also has other headlining dates lined up, including three nights at Bonner, MT's KettleHouse Amphitheatre in July, a show Sheryl Crow and Yola at Gorge Amphitheater in August, and two nights with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater in September. See all of her upcoming dates below.

BRANDI CARLILE: 2021 TOUR

Jul 2 Fri KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT, United States

Jul 3 Sat KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT, United States

Jul 4 Sun KettleHouse Amphitheater Bonner, MT, United States

Jul 23 Fri Forest Hills Stadium Flushing, NY, United States

Jul 27 Tue Koussevitzky Music Shed Lenox, MA, United States

Aug 14 Sat Gorge Amphitheatre Quincy, WA, United States

Sep 3-5 Fri BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 Napa County, California, United States

Sep 11 Sat Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, United States

Sep 12 Sun Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, CO, United States

Sep 25 Sat Roots N Blues Festival Columbia, MO, United States

Sep 26 Sun Ohana Fest 2021 Dana Point, CA, United States