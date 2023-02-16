Brandt Brauer Frick announce new LP, share “Act One” featuring Mykki Blanco

German electronic trio Brandt Brauer Frick have announced new album Multi Faith Prayer Room, coming out in June via Because Music (pre-order). Today they shared lead single "Act One," featuring creative multitalent Mykki Blanco. Mykki contributes a politically-charged spoken word on climate change, sex, and the club over buzzing, futuristic production. “I remember being struck by the idea that Mykki's story transported so effectively, it was as if the ultimate spiritual room could be nothing more than a dance club. And so it became the introduction to our album's theme, the Multi Faith Prayer Room," Daniel Brandt explains. The band continue:

We wanted to go back to club music, and write more minimal music without overdoing it in the arrangements and production. We worked very freely. We sometimes started with a beat programmed on a machine, other times with a percussive rhythm or an instrumental sequence played on the piano or the synthesiser in our studio. The record also has a narrative element directly inspired by the way a night in a club unfolds, as you go through these different experiences. We feel like we’re drowning in the present. People are unable to project themselves into an idea of the future in the same way some did in the 1970’s, for example. We decided to reconnect with the concept of utopia and encourage positive thinking about the future in our own way, away from the rise of populism.

Multi Faith Prayer Room features contributions from Sophie Hunger, Duane Harden, Marina Herlop, and Azekel, in addition to Mykki Blanco. Check out the tracklist and album art, as well as the "Act One" music video directed by Daniel Brandt and TV STORE, below.

Brandt Brauer Frick have a bunch of European tour dates upcoming. Their only stateside appearance so far is their SXSW set in March. All dates below.

Multi Faith Prayer Room Tracklist

R E A D Y T O C O N N E C T

Mad Rush

Act One feat. Mykki Blanco

In Your Head Now feat. Azekel

Soba feat. Kom_I

F U T U R E feat. Marina Herlop

Dotted Line

No One Like You

This Feeling feat. Sophie Hunger

R I T U A L S

Closer To You feat. Duane Harden

Perpetuate

F A I T H

