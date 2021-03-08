Brandy & Eve starring in new ABC hip hop drama ‘Queens’

New hip hop drama series Queens is in the works for ABC, and centers around a fictional '90s group, Nasty Bitches, who get back together 20 years after their heyday. According to Hollywood Reporter, the main cast includes a few folks who have some experience in this world. Brandy stars as the group's leader, Naomi, who in the group went by Xplicit Lyrics, while her bandmates are played by Eve and 3LW's Naturi Naughton. Pepi Sonuga will play a rising rap star who's in the mix somehow. Here's the synopsis from Hollywood Reporter:

An artist with boundless talent, Naomi was sure she'd achieve more success after the group broke up – but she didn't. When the group gets back together, Naomi is reunited with the only man she ever loved, as well as the rival bandmate who stole that man from her. But what Naomi wants more than anything is to build a relationship with the daughter she was never really there for.

Queens is created by Zahir McGhee (Scandal) who will also be an executive producer along with director Tim Story (Barbershop, Ride Along) and Sabrina Wind. Stay tuned for more.