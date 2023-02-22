Bratmobile reuniting for first public show in over 20 years as part of 2023 Mosswood Meltdown lineup

Riot grrrl icons Bratmobile are reuniting this summer for their first public show in over 20 years. They will headline the 2023 edition of Oakland, CA's Mosswood Meltdown, which happens July 1 & 2 in Mosswood Park.

"It’s been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways," say Bratmobile's Molly Neuman and Allison Wolfe. "In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill. After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn’t the right time, and then… 2020. Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it. Guitarist Erin Smith, unfortunately, has other commitments and won’t be able to join us at this time, but we’re hoping we’ll be able to play together with her again in the near future." Bratmobile note that while Erin won't be playing this show, they will have in their ranks Tiger Trap's Rose Melberg on guitar, Audrey Marrs (who played on Bratmobile's Girls Get Busy) on keyboards and bassist Marty Key (who also worked on Girls Get Busy) "who will try to fill the gap and honor her riffs."

Mosswood Meltdown had previously announced headliners Le Tigre, as well as Gravy Train!!!, Tina & The Total Babes, The Rondelles, and Quintron & Miss Pussycat, and the full lineup is out now, which also includes ESG, Mika Miko, JJ Fad, Avengers, Snooper, Brower Morgan & The Organ Donors, Memo PST, Cumgirls, Warp, and still more to be announced. John Waters is hosting as usual and tickets are on sale.

Check out the poster and listen to classic Bratmobile tracks below.