Braxe + Falcon announce first US shows, share video starring skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera

French house pioneers Alan Braxe (who, among other things, was part of Stardust with Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter) and DJ Falcon (who also collaborated with Thomas Bangalter in Together) recently digitally released their debut collaborative EP Step by Step on Domino imprint Smugglers Way, and vinyl drops this Friday (8/26). To anticipate the vinyl release, they've put out a video for the title track, which features guest lead vocals by Panda Bear. The video stars 12-year-old Japanese skate prodigy Ginwoo Onodera, of which Braxe says:

Visualizing the appropriate video for ‘Step By Step’ was not easy, but when my director friend Toru Tokikawa came up with the idea of showing the growth of a child from a very young age through the practice of skateboarding, we instantly felt it was right for the song. As we grew up as skateboarders, we understand that skateboarding is a commitment, accepting the multiple failures until the trick is landed and then learning the next one until you reach freedom of movement and expression, it’s all done ‘step by step'. Toru cast Ginwoo Onodera, an incredible young skater whose softness, skills and enthusiasm shine on the screen, making it a subtle and moving video.

Check it out below.

Braxe + Falcon also announced their first-ever US shows: NYC's Elsewhere Hall on November 5 with Simon Doty and Alice Iguchi and LA's El Rey Theatre on November 12 with Goddollars & Paradise (A Club Called Rhonda). The NYC show is on sale now and the LA show goes on sale Friday (8/26).