Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra prep new LP for Bad Time (exclusive vinyl pre-order + new song)

Pre-order our gold vinyl variant of Abraskadabra's upcoming album.

Brazilian ska-punks Abraskadabra have been going strong since 2003, but they only started to make a dent in the U.S. after they contributed a cover of No Use For A Name's "Not Your Savior" to the 2016 Fat Wreck Chords documentary, which was followed by their 2018 Stateside breakthrough Welcome (which earned them praise from Less Than Jake co-founder Vinnie Fiorello) and increased U.S. touring. They've since signed with fast-rising U.S. ska label Bad Time Records, and they're set to follow Welcome with Make Yourself At Home on September 24 via their new label home.

We've teamed up with Abraskadabra and Bad Time on an exclusive gold vinyl variant of their new album, limited to just 100 copies. Pre-order yours now. They look like this:

Along with the album announcement comes lead single "Do We Need A Sign?," a ripper that proves this band really deserves the long-awaited crossover success. It's double-time, ska-infused skate punk with addictive hooks, great horn lines, and a pure rush of adrenaline -- basically everything you want out of ska-punk. Watch the Thiago Prestes-directed video:

Tracklist

1 - Bunkers

2 - Not Going Back

3 - Do We Need a Sign?

4 - No More Me and You

5 - Burning Up

6 - Set Us Free

7 - Everyone is Special

8 - Cattle Life

9 - You Shine Girl

10 - Time to Love You

11 - Making a Scene

--

Pre-order our variant here. We've got several other ska records in our store too (including just a few more copies of the new Catbite).